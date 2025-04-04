PSEB Class 8 Results Announced, 97.30% Qualify Exam

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the results for Class 8 exam today. Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website of the PSEB to check their scores. The results are hosted at pseb.ac.in.



Puneet Verma and Navjot Kaur have scored perfect marks of 600/600 in the PSEB Class 8 results. Puneet Verma from Hoshiarpur is the first rank holder while Navjot Kaur of Faridkot is ranked second due to age-based ranking.



Around 97.30 per cent qualified the Class 8 exam. The overall pass percentage this year has declined compared to the pass percentage of the last year. The pass percentage recorded after 2024 results was 98.31 per cent.



Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 98.9 per cent compared to 96.49 per cent for boys. Amritsar district has secured the top position across the state with the highest pass percentage of 98.85 per cent. Pathankot secured the second place, followed by Gurdaspur in at third position.



While the board has announced the results on the website, schools will distribute the physical marksheet in a few weeks. Candidates who are not satisfied with their results will get an opportunity to apply for revaluation of marks.

