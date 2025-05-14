PSEB Punjab Board Result 2025 Live Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is scheduled to declare the results for Class 12 today at 3 pm. Once the result is declared, students can check their result on the official website of the Punjab board, pseb.ac.in. The PSEB Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 19, 2025 to April 4, 2025.

Punjab Board Class 12 Result: How to check your result?

Visit the official website of the Punjab board, pseb.ac.in.

Click on the 'PSEB Class 12th Result 2025' on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials such as your roll number and date of birth.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

Punjab Board Class 12 Result: Last Year's Performance

In 2024, the overall pass percentage for Class 12 was recorded at 93.04 per cent.

A total of 2,84,452 students appeared and 2,64,662 of them cleared the Class 12 examinations.

Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 95.74 per cent as compared to boys with 90.74 per cent in PSEB Class 12 2024 exams.

Amritsar district secured the top position with a 97.27 per cent pass percentage while Shri Muktsar Sahib had the lowest of 87.86 per cent in PSEB Class 12 2024 exams.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Punjab Board Class 12 Result 2025:



