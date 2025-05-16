Punjab Board 10th Class Result 2025: 95.61% Students Qualify, 3 Girls Secure 100%

PSEB 10th Result 2025 (OUT): The Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) has announced the Class 10 board exam results today. This year, 95.61% of students passed the exam. Notably, three female students secured a perfect score of 100%. Those who appeared for the Class 10 exams can check and download their marksheets from the official website - pseb.ac.in - using their login credentials, including roll number, application number, or registration number. The PSEB Class 10 exams were held between March 10 and April 4.

Direct Link To Check Merit List Of Matriculation Examination 2025

Overall Performance



A total of 2,77,746 students appeared for the PSEB Class 10 board exam this year, out of which 2,65,548 students passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 95.61%.

Students from private (non-government) schools also performed well. Of the 73,649 students who appeared from private schools, 71,412 cleared the exam, marking a pass percentage of 96.96%.

Gender-Wise Performance



The pass percentage for girls stood at 96.85%, while boys recorded a pass percentage of 94.50%.

Five-Year Trend: PSEB Class 10 Pass Percentage

2021: 99.93%

2022: 97.94%

2023: 97.54%

2024: 97.24%

2025: 95.61%

How To Check PSEB Class 10 Result via SMS



If the official website is not accessible due to high traffic, students can check their results via SMS. To do so: