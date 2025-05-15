Advertisement

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2025 To Be Out On May 16, Check Direct Link

Punjab Board Results 2025: The Class 10 examinations were held between March 10 and April 4, with approximately 2.81 lakh students appearing for the exams.

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2025 To Be Out On May 16, Check Direct Link
Punjab 10th Results: Last year, a total of 97.24% of students passed the exam.
PSEB Punjab Board Class 10th Result 2025 Date: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the date and time for the Class 10 results for the academic session 2024-25. The result will be declared on Friday, May 16, at 2:30 pm. Once the results are declared, the result link will be activated shortly. Students will be able to access their scorecards by visiting the board's website, pseb.ac.in.

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2025: How To Check

  • Visit the Punjab School Education Board's official website - pseb.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click the link titled "PSEB Class 10 Result 2025"
  • Enter the required details in the designated fields and submit
  • The result will then be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take a printout of the scorecard for future use

The PSEB Class 10 examinations were held between March 10 and April 4, with approximately 2.81 lakh students appearing for the exams.

Punjab Board Class 10th Result 2025: Last Year's Performance

Last year, a total of 97.24% of students passed the exam. Girls outshone boys, securing a pass percentage of 98.11% compared to boys' 96.47%. Aditi from Ludhiana topped the exam with a perfect score of 100%.

Punjab Board Class 10th Result 2025: What's Next After Results?

Students can collect their original marksheets from their respective schools a few days after the announcement of the results. Those who are dissatisfied with their scores will have the option to apply for re-evaluation or rechecking.

Students who fail in one or more subjects will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary examinations. Details regarding these exams will be shared shortly after the result announcement.

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2025, Punjab Board 10th Result 2025, Punjab Board 10th Result 2025 Date And Time
