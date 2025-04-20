Punjab Board 10th Result 2025: Scorecards To Be Out Soon, Here's How To Access

PSEB Class 10th Result 2025: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to announce the Class 10 Board Exam Result 2025 in the coming days. This year, the exams were held from March 10 to April 4, 2025. A total of 2.8 lakh students had appeared for the exam. Based on past trends, the results are likely to be released between the last week of April and mid-May. However, the board has not yet announced the exact date for the result declaration.

PSEB Class 10th Result 2025: Where To Check

Once declared, students can check their results and download the scorecards on the official PSEB website - pseb.ac.in - by entering their roll number and other required details. The result will also be available on the NDTV Education result portal.

How To Check PSEB 10th Result 2025 Online

Visit the official website - pseb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Results' tab

Select the link titled 'PSEB Class 10th Result 2025'

Enter your roll number and date of birth, then click 'Submit'

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and print a copy for future reference

How To Check PSEB Result 2025 via SMS

Type PB10<space>Roll Number and send it to 5676750.

You will receive your result via SMS shortly after sending the message.

PSEB 10th Result 2025: Expected Date Based On Past Trends

In 2024, the Class 10 result was declared on April 18

In 2023, it was announced on May 26

Following this pattern, the 2025 result is expected between the last week of April and mid-May.

PSEB 10th Result: Previous Year Highlights

In 2024, out of 2,81,098 students, 2,73,348 passed, recording a pass percentage of 97.24%.

In 2023, of 2,81,327 students, 2,80,674 passed, with a pass percentage of 97.54%.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)