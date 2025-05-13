PSEB Result 2025: Punjab Board Class 12th Results To Be Declared Tomorrow At 3 pm, Direct Link Here

PSEB Results 2025 Date, Time: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will release the Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2025 tomorrow at 3 PM. Students can check the results by visiting the official website, pseb.ac.in.

Once announced, candidates who took the PSEB 10th and 12th board exams will be able to access and download their scorecards from the official site or via NDTV's result platform.

PSEB 2025 Board Exam Dates

Class 12 exams were held from February 13 to April 4, 2025.

How to Check PSEB Class 10th, 12th Result 2025 Online

Follow these steps to download your Punjab Board Result 2025:

Step 1. Visit the official website - pseb.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the 'Results' section on the homepage

Step 3. Select the appropriate link for PSEB Class 12th Result 2025

Step 4. Enter your roll number or other required credentials

Step 5. Click on Submit

Step 6. Your marksheet will be displayed - download or take a printout for reference

Details Mentioned on PSEB Class 12th Marksheet 2025

Student's Name

Roll Number

Subject-wise Marks and Subject Codes

Date of Birth

School Name

Result Status (Pass/Fail)

Division (First/Second/Third)

PSEB Class 12 Results: Past Year Performances

In Class 12, a total of 2,84,452 students appeared for the exam, with 2,64,662 students passing and securing a pass percentage of 93.04%. Ekampreet Singh from BCM Sr. Sec. School in Ludhiana topped the class with a perfect score of 100%. Notably, girls outperformed boys, achieving a pass percentage of 95.74% compared to 90.74% for boys.

Collection of Original Marksheet

After the online results are published, original marksheets for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be sent to respective schools. Students should collect their official documents a few days after the result announcement.