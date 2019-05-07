PSEB 12th Results 2019 Soon; Details Here

PSEB Class 12 results will be released online on pseb.ac.in.

PSEB 12th result 2019: PSEB or Punjab School Education board to announce the PSEB 12th Class results tomorrow, reported Hindustan Times. According to the report published online, the PSEB will release the merit list of the students tomorrow and the 12th results will be released online a day after. The report also said the press conference to announce the PSEB 12th results will be held tomorrow at 11.30 am. According to reports, the Board will announce the PSEB 10th results by the end of this week. The results will be released online on pseb.ac.in. PSEB Class 12 results were declared on April 23 last year.

According to reports, a total of 3.40 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 12 board exams held in March while 3.80 lakh students appeared in the PSEB Class 10 exams this year.

PSEB 12th results 2019: How to check

The PSEB 12th result (merit list of the rank holders and the passing percentage details) is expected to be released on May 8 and the results will be published online a day after.

Candidates who are waiting for Punjab 12th results may download their results following these steps:

Step one: Go to official website: www.pseb.ac.in

Step two: Click on the results tab and you will be redirected to the third party results portal.

Step three: Click on the matriculation result link.

Step four: Enter your examination roll number or name registered with the board.

Step five: Submit and view your result.

The result will be released simultaneously for regular and additional students. The board will announce the dates for supplementary exam on the official website later.

Girls outshone boys in the Class 12 PSEB exam last year, the result of which was declared on April 23, with overall pass percentage being recorded at 65.97 per cent, marginally up from 62.36 per cent its previous year. A total of 3,00,417 students had appeared in the class 12 exams last year.

Last year, nearly every second boy who appeared for the Class 10 examination, conducted by the Punjab Board (PSEB), flunked the exam, while the girls fared much better with 69.13 per cent of them clearing it. According to the results declared on May 8, of the 2,11,521 boys who appeared for the exam, only 1,10,655 could manage to pass, registering a pass percentage of 52.31. Of the 1,56,774 girls who took the exam, 1,08,380 cleared it.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.