PSEB Class 10 Result 2018 Declared At Pseb.ac.in PSEB Class 10 result 2018 released online. Students can now download their score card from the website.

Share EMAIL PRINT PSEB Class 10 Result 2018 Declared At Pseb.ac.in New Delhi: Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) has released the class 10 board exam result online. The result is available through the third party result portal India Results. Students can check their result now sing their roll number. Another option to check the result is using the name of the student registered with the board. The board had announced the pass percentage and name of state toppers yesterday and was expected to release the score card for all the students today. The pass percentage of class 10 students this year is 59.47%.



How to check PSEB Class 10 Result 2018?



Step one: Go to official website: www.pseb.ac.in



Step two: Click on the results tab and you will be redirected to the third party results portal.



Step three: Click on the matriculation result link.



Step four: Enter your examination roll number or name registered with the board.



Step five: Submit and view your result.



The result has been released simultaneously for regular and additional students. The board will announce the dates for supplementary exam on the official website.



