PSEB Class 12 Result: 65.97 Per Cent Students Pass, Girls Outnumber Boys

This year total 3,00,417 students had appeared for the exam. Out of those students who appeared for the class 12 board exam, 198,199 students have passed in the exam. The pass percentage is an improvement on last year when 62.36% students had managed to pass in the board exam. This year the overall pass percentage is 65.97%.
This year too more percentage of girls have passed in the examination in comparison to boys. As opposed to the 78.25% pass percentage for girls, the pass percentage for boys is 60.46%.
There is also a major gap between pass percentage for regular students and open school students. While the pass percentage for regular students is 68.42%, the pass percentage for open school students is 40.07%.
