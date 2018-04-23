PSEB Class 12th Result 2018 Announced At Pseb.ac.in; 65.97 Per Cent Students Pass Punjab School Education Board has announced the Senior Secondary (10+2) examination Provisional Result March 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT Punjab Board Class 12 Examination Provisional Result 2018 Announced New Delhi: Punjab School Education Board has released the Senior Secondary (10+2) examination Provisional Result March 2018. The result is available through the official website and third part result hosting website (India Results). The board had announced this year that it would announce the result of the board exams within 15 days of culminating the board exam. The result has been made available through third party result website.



How to check PSEB Class 12 Examination Provisional Result 2018?



Step One: Go to official website of the board, Pseb.ac.in.



Step Two: Click on results.



Step Three: Enter your registration details in the next page.



Step Four: See your results after entering the details.



The overall pass percentage of students in 2018 is 65.97% which is an improvement from last year when the overall pass percentage was 62.36. Girls have outnumbered boys like last year with 78.25% pass percentage. The pass percentage for boys is 60.46%.



This year 198,199 students out of the 3, 00,417 students who had appeared for class 12 Punjab State Board exam have passed in the exam. The pass percentage for regular students is 68.42% and pass percentage for open school students is 40.07%.



