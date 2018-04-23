Punjab Board Class 12th Provisional Result Expected Today

As of now, only class 12 results of Punjab Board are expected to be released. Latest information on PSEB class 10 (secondary) result is not available yet. Students should note indiaresults.com hosts the annual secondary and senior secondary results of Punjab School Education Board.
PSEB results were initially expected on 15 April. However the Board conducted re-examination for students who were unable to appear for the exams either due to copying or clash of exam dates. The re exam was held from 17 April to 20 April.
In 2016, PSEB class 10 students fared a 'poor' performance. Soon after the results were declared, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh issued strict instructions to the Education Minister to prepare a blueprint for raising the standards of learning in the state. He also directed the finance department to make all necessary funds available to the education department for undertaking urgent measures to improve the quality of education and infrastructure in government schools.