Punjab Board Class 12th Provisional Result Expected Today

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to announce class 12/ senior secondary result today.

Education | | Updated: April 23, 2018 12:37 IST
New Delhi:  Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to announce class 12/ senior secondary result today. No such announcement has been made by the Board officially. NDTV tried to contact the Board officials but that did not elicit any response. However the current PSEB 12th result update can be found at the result hosting website of the Board at indiaresults.com. The website says the result will be declared today at 12 pm. There isn't any yet on the PSEB results. Students are urged to monitor the official website and the result hosting website simultaneously for timely updates.

As of now, only class 12 results of Punjab Board are expected to be released. Latest information on PSEB class 10 (secondary) result is not available yet. Students should note indiaresults.com hosts the annual secondary and senior secondary results of Punjab School Education Board.

PSEB results were initially expected on 15 April. However the Board conducted re-examination for students who were unable to appear for the exams either due to copying or clash of exam dates. The re exam was held from 17 April to 20 April.

On the day of Maths paper, after reports of paper leak the Punjab Board cancelled the exam. the exam was however held on 31 March.

In 2016, PSEB class 10 students fared a 'poor' performance. Soon after the results were declared, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh issued strict instructions to the Education Minister to prepare a blueprint for raising the standards of learning in the state. He also directed the finance department to make all necessary funds available to the education department for undertaking urgent measures to improve the quality of education and infrastructure in government schools.

