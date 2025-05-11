PSEB Result 2025: Punjab Board Class 10th, 12th Results To Be Declared Soon, Check Details

PSEB Results 2025 Date, Time: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to release the Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2025 in the coming week. Although the board hasn't confirmed an exact date yet, students can expect the results to be available soon on the official website - pseb.ac.in.

Once announced, candidates who took the PSEB 10th and 12th board exams will be able to access and download their scorecards from the official site or via NDTV's result platform.

PSEB 2025 Board Exam Dates

Class 10: Conducted from March 10 to April 4, 2025

Class 12: Held from February 13 to April 4, 2025

PSEB 2025 Board Exam Date 2024

Class 10 exams were conducted from February 13 to March 5, and results were out on April 18. Class 12 exams were held from February 12 to March 30, with results announced on April 30.

PSEB 2024 Exam Performance

Class 10 (2024)

Total Students: 2,81,098

Passed: 2,73,348

Pass Percentage: 97.24%

Topper: Aditi from Ludhiana

Second Rank: Alisha Sharma (Ludhiana) & Karmanpreet Kaur (Amritsar) - both scored 99.23%

Class 12 (2024)

Total Students: 2,84,452

Passed: 2,64,662

Pass Percentage: 93.04%

Topper: Ekampreet Singh (BCM Sr. Sec. School, Ludhiana) - Scored 100%

Gender Performance: Girls - 95.74%; Boys - 90.74%

Passing Criteria for PSEB Exams 2025

To clear the PSEB Class 10 or 12 exams, students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject.

How to Check PSEB 10th & 12th Results 2025 Online

Follow these steps to access your results:

Step 1. Visit the official website: pseb.ac.in

Step 2. Navigate to the "Results" section

Step 3. Select either the Class 10 or Class 12 result link

Step 4. Enter your roll number or required credentials

Step 5. Submit the details

Step 6. View, download, or print your scorecard for future use

Information Available on the PSEB Marksheet 2025

Student's Full Name

Roll Number

Subject-wise Marks and Subject Codes

Date of Birth

School Name

Result Status (Pass/Fail)

Division (First/Second/Third)

In case a student has lost their admit card, they should get in touch with their school. Providing the student's name, school code, and other relevant details will help retrieve the result.

Collection of Original Marksheet

After the online results are published, original marksheets for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be sent to respective schools. Students should collect their official documents a few days after the result announcement.

Keep an eye on the official PSEB website for timely updates regarding the result declaration. Bookmark the site or this page to stay informed about official notifications and result release schedules.