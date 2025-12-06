Punjab Board Class 10, 12 Exams 2026 Date Sheet To Be Released Soon, Check Details

PSEB Date Sheet 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will release the date sheet for Punjab Board Class 10 and 12 board exams 2026 soon. To access the date sheet, candidates will need to visit the official website at pseb.ac.in.

The date sheet will be available in PDF format and will include the timetable, dates and times of examination papers, and guidelines for the exam day.

Based on previous years' trends, the board is expected to release the date sheet by December 2025 or January 2026. Last year, the PSEB exam date sheet for Class 10 and 12 was released on January 8, 2025.

Punjab Board Exam 2025: Class 10 and 12 Dates

Class 10 Exams: Held from March 10 to April 4, 2025

Class 12 Exams: Conducted between February 13 and April 4, 2025

The Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) announced the Class 10 board exam 2025 results on May 16, 2025. The overall pass percentage stood at 95.61 per cent. Notably, three female students achieved a perfect score of 100 per cent.

The results for PSEB Class 12 annual exams 2025 were declared on May 14. The overall pass percentage for the Class 12 board examinations stood at 91.34 per cent, with Harsirat Kaur from Barnala securing the top position by scoring 100 per cent.



In 2024, Class 10 exams were held from February 13 to March 5, with results declared on April 18, while Class 12 exams took place from February 12 to March 30, and results were released on April 30.