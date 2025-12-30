Punjab Board Exams 2026: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet Released, Complete Schedule Here

Punjab Board Exam Date Sheet 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the Class 8, 10 and Class 12 examination date sheet for the 2026-27 academic year. Students can check and download the respective time table on the official website pseb.ac.in.

The Class 8 and Class 12 examinations begin February 17, 2026 while the Class 10 exam begins March 6, 2026. The Class 10 and 12 examinations (including Open School) will be held in the morning shift - from 11 am to 2:15 pm.

Punjab Class 10 Board Exam Date Sheet

Exam Date Social Science March 6, 2026 Singing Music March 7, 2026 Punjabi -A and History and Culture of Punjabi A March 9, 2026 Cutting and Sewing March 10, 2026 English March 11, 2026 Agriculture March 12, 2026 Hindi and Urdu (Instead of Hindi) March 13, 2026 Science March 16, 2026 Sanskrit, Urdu, German, French and NSQF exams March 17, 2026 Matitav Midhibha Bhare Bheda / Physical Education (Physical Education Assistant March 17, 2026 (11 am to 1:15 pm) Mechanical drawing and painting March 18, 2026 Punjabi B and History and Culture of Punjab-B March 19, 2026 Playing Music March 20, 2026 Mathematics March 24, 2026 Music Tabla March 25, 2026 Computer Science March 27, 2026 Home Science will be held on March 30 and Health and Physical Education will be held on April 1, 2026. Refresh For Class 12 Date Sheet

Punjab PSEB Board Exams 2026: How To Download Date Sheet?