Punjab Board Exams 2026: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet Released, Complete Schedule Here

Punjab Board Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2026: The board has released the Class 8, 10 and Class 12 2026 examination date sheet. Students can check and download it on the official website pseb.ac.in.

Punjab Board Exams 2026: Class 10 exams start March 6, 2026

Punjab Board Exam Date Sheet 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the Class 8, 10 and Class 12 examination date sheet for the 2026-27 academic year. Students can check and download the respective time table on the official website pseb.ac.in.

The Class 8 and Class 12 examinations begin February 17, 2026 while the Class 10 exam begins March 6, 2026. The Class 10 and 12 examinations (including Open School) will be held in the morning shift - from 11 am to 2:15 pm.

Punjab Class 10 Board Exam Date Sheet 

Exam Date
Social ScienceMarch 6, 2026
Singing MusicMarch 7, 2026
Punjabi -A and History and Culture of Punjabi AMarch 9, 2026
Cutting and Sewing March 10, 2026
English March 11, 2026
AgricultureMarch 12, 2026
Hindi and Urdu (Instead of Hindi)March 13, 2026
ScienceMarch 16, 2026
Sanskrit, Urdu, German, French and NSQF examsMarch 17, 2026
Matitav Midhibha Bhare Bheda / Physical Education (Physical Education AssistantMarch 17, 2026 (11 am to 1:15 pm)
Mechanical drawing and paintingMarch 18, 2026
Punjabi B and History and Culture of Punjab-BMarch 19, 2026
Playing MusicMarch 20, 2026
MathematicsMarch 24, 2026
Music TablaMarch 25, 2026
Computer ScienceMarch 27, 2026

 Home Science will be held on March 30 and Health and Physical Education will be held on April 1, 2026.

Punjab PSEB Board Exams 2026: How To Download Date Sheet?

  • Visit the official website pseb.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on "8th session date sheet", "10th session date sheet" and "12th session date sheet" to download your respective Class's time table.
  • The date sheet/time table will be automatically downloaded.
  • Save it for future reference.

