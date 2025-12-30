Punjab Board Exams 2026: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet Released, Complete Schedule Here

Punjab Board Exams 2026: Class 10 exams start March 6, 2026
Punjab Board Exam Date Sheet 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the Class 8, 10 and Class 12 examination date sheet for the 2026-27 academic year. Students can check and download the respective time table on the official website pseb.ac.in.
The Class 8 and Class 12 examinations begin February 17, 2026 while the Class 10 exam begins March 6, 2026. The Class 10 and 12 examinations (including Open School) will be held in the morning shift - from 11 am to 2:15 pm.
Punjab Class 10 Board Exam Date Sheet
|Exam
|Date
|Social Science
|March 6, 2026
|Singing Music
|March 7, 2026
|Punjabi -A and History and Culture of Punjabi A
|March 9, 2026
|Cutting and Sewing
|March 10, 2026
|English
|March 11, 2026
|Agriculture
|March 12, 2026
|Hindi and Urdu (Instead of Hindi)
|March 13, 2026
|Science
|March 16, 2026
|Sanskrit, Urdu, German, French and NSQF exams
|March 17, 2026
|Matitav Midhibha Bhare Bheda / Physical Education (Physical Education Assistant
|March 17, 2026 (11 am to 1:15 pm)
|Mechanical drawing and painting
|March 18, 2026
|Punjabi B and History and Culture of Punjab-B
|March 19, 2026
|Playing Music
|March 20, 2026
|Mathematics
|March 24, 2026
|Music Tabla
|March 25, 2026
|Computer Science
|March 27, 2026
Home Science will be held on March 30 and Health and Physical Education will be held on April 1, 2026.
Punjab PSEB Board Exams 2026: How To Download Date Sheet?
- Visit the official website pseb.ac.in.
- On the homepage, click on "8th session date sheet", "10th session date sheet" and "12th session date sheet" to download your respective Class's time table.
- The date sheet/time table will be automatically downloaded.
- Save it for future reference.