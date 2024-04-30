PSEB Results 2024 Live Updates: Punjab Board To Announce Results For Class 12 Today

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the results for Class 12 exams on April 30, 2024. Once released, candidates will be able to check their results on the official website of the board by using their login credentials.
The result link usually becomes active a day after its release. The mark sheet released online will be provisional and students can obtain the original mark sheet from their respective schools.
The results will be declared in a press conference around 4 pm. Along with the results, the board will also announce the list of toppers for Science, Arts and Commerce streams and pass percentage of students.
Here are the LIVE updates on the PSEB Board Results:
PSEB 12th Result 2024: Steps to check results
Step 1: Visit the official website of PSEB
Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the Punjab Board 12th Result 2024 link.
Step 3: Enter the required details and click on the submit button.
Step 4: The PSEB 12th Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download and print the result for future reference.
PSEB Results 2024: Punjab board recorded pass percentage of 97.24% in Class 10
PSEB earlier announced the results for Class 10 exams, noting a pass percentage of 97.24 per cent, which is slightly lower than the previous year's 97.56 per cent. Aditi from Teja Singh Independent Senior Secondary School, Shimlapuri, Ludhiana, bagged the top rank in the Punjab Board Matric Exam 2024 with a perfect score of 650/650.
PSEB Class 12 Result: Nearly 3,00,000 students awaiting result
The board conducted the exams for class 12 from February 13 to March 30, 2024 at various exam centres across the state. Around 3,00,000 students appeared for the exam that was conducted across the state.