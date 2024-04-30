PSEB Results 2024 Live Updates: Punjab Board To Announce Results For Class 12 Today

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the results for Class 12 exams on April 30, 2024. Once released, candidates will be able to check their results on the official website of the board by using their login credentials.

The result link usually becomes active a day after its release. The mark sheet released online will be provisional and students can obtain the original mark sheet from their respective schools.

The results will be declared in a press conference around 4 pm. Along with the results, the board will also announce the list of toppers for Science, Arts and Commerce streams and pass percentage of students.

Here are the LIVE updates on the PSEB Board Results: