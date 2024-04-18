PSEB 10th Result 2024: Girls Outshine Boys Again, Ludhiana Student Secures 100% Marks

PSEB Class 10th Result 2024: Girls have outperformed boys, with a pass rate of 98.11%.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced the results of the Class 10 board examinations for 2024 on Thursday. This year, the pass rate stands at 97.24%, marking a slight decline compared to the previous year's 97.54%. Continuing the trend from previous years, girls have outperformed boys, with a pass rate of 98.11%, while boys' passing percentage is recorded at 96.47%.

Top Performers:

Aditi, a student from Ludhiana, has secured the top position with a perfect score of 100%. Following closely, Alisha Sharma and Karmanpreet Kaur, both hailing from Ludhiana and Amritsar respectively, secured the second position.

Where To Check PSEB 10th Result 2024

The results were formally declared through a press conference. Candidates can access their results on the board's official website, pseb.ac.in, as well as indiaresults.com.

PSEB 10th Result 2024: Comparison With Pass Percentage Of Previous Years

2024: 97.24%

2023: 97.54%

2022: 97.94%

2021: 99.93%

PSEB 10th Result 2024: District-Wise Performance

Amritsar emerges as the top-performing district with a pass percentage of 99.24%, while Fatehgarh Sahib has the lowest pass percentage at 94.51%.

Failure Rate And Total Appeared:

Of the total students, 394 students failed the Class 10 exam, which is 0.14% of the total. This year, a total of 2,81,098 students appeared for the matric exams, with 2,73,348 students passing successfully.

The examinations were conducted from February 13 to March 5 in a single shift from 11am to 2.15pm.