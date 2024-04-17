PSEB 10th Result 2024: Scorecard To Be Released Tomorrow, Check Details

PSEB 10th Result 2024: A press conference is scheduled by the state education board on Apr 18 afternoon.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the Class 10 Result 2024 tomorrow, April 18. Candidates will be able to access their mark sheets on the official website once the results are out.

This year, the Class 10 board examination began on February 13 and concluded on March 5. The PSEB 10 examination took place in a single shift every day, from 11am to 2.15pm. Approximately 3 lakh students appeared for the examination in the state.

The Punjab Board Class 10 results will be announced through a press conference. During the press conference, details such as the pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, names of toppers, and other relevant information will be shared.

The PSEB has scheduled a press conference on April 18 in the afternoon. The result links will be available on these official sites: pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com, as per the board's announcement.

PSEB 10th Result: Steps To Download

Go to the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

Select the results link available on the home page.

Click on the Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 link.

Input the required details and submit.

Your result will appear on the screen.



PSEB 10th Result 2024: Mark sheet will contain the following details

Name

Roll number

Registration number

School Name

Marks obtained

Date of birth

Pass or fail status

Total marks

Passing marks

Students are required to score at least 33 per cent of marks in every subject to qualify for the examination.

Students should note that the results published online are provisional, and they will be required to visit their respective schools to obtain their authentic mark sheets.

Last year, government schools recorded a pass percentage of 97.54, while private schools registered 97 per cent.