Punjab Board 10th Result Live Updates: 97.24% Students Pass, Ludhiana Girl Tops

PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the results of the Class 10 board examinations. 97.24% of students cleared the exam, with the Ludhiana girl securing the top rank.

The result was formally declared through a press conference. Candidates can check their results on the board's official website, pseb.ac.in, and indiaresults.com.

Approximately 3 lakh students appeared for the examinations this year, conducted from February 13 to March 5, in a single shift from 11am to 2.15pm.

In 2023, the pass rate for Class 10 was 97.54 per cent. Girls surpassed boys with a pass rate of 98.46 per cent, whereas boys achieved a pass rate of 96.73 per cent. Among the districts in the state, Pathankot district boasted the highest pass rate at 99.19 per cent while Barnala registered the lowest at 95.96 per cent.

Here Are The LIVE updates On PSEB Class 10 Result 2024:

Alisha Sharma from Ludhiana and Karmanpreet Kaur from Amritsar secured the second position in the state, each scoring 99.23 per cent marks.

Aditi, a student from Ludhiana, has topped the Class 10 examination, securing 100 per cent marks.

A total of 97.24% of students cleared the exam, with Ludhiana girl securing the top rank.

The press conference to announce PSEB Class 10 result 2024 has commenced. Originally scheduled for 2.30pm, the release of results was rescheduled to 1pm.

The press conference to announce PSEB Class 10 result 2024 has not commenced as of now. Originally scheduled for 2.30pm, the release of results was rescheduled to 1pm.



The Punjab State Education Board will hold a conference in the next few minutes to announce the Class 10 board examination results.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the result of the Class 10 board examinations at 1pm.

Students can access their results on these sites- pseb.ac.in, indiaresults.com.



Go to the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

Select the results link available on the home page.

Click on the Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 link.

Input the required details and submit.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Name

Roll number

Registration number

School Name

Marks obtained

Date of birth

Pass or fail status

Total marks

Passing marks