HPBoSE 2026 Result: Anmol Tops Class 10 Board Exam, Second Opportunity In June To Improve Score

HPBoSE 2026 Result: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has announced the HP board Matric (Class 10) results 2026 via a press conference today, May 10. Himachal board's chairman Dr. Rajesh Sharma stated that a total of 93,176 students appeared for the 10th grade exam this year across 2,384 exam centres. The overall pass percentage stood at 83.87 per cent, as per reports.

The board has also announced that the students will be given another chance to appear for the Class 10 board exams, aligning with the aspirations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Those who have missed two subjects or candidates who want to improve their scores, can apply for the second board exam.

HP Board Class 10 Toppers 2026

Check the list of top three rank holders in the HP board Class 10 examinations.

Rank 1: Anmol (699 marks)

Rank 2: Abhinav Mehta, Purnima Sharma, Roohani Dhiman (698 marks)

Rank 3: Ashwika Sharma, Alisha Thakur (697 marks)

Students dissatisfied with their scores can apply for re-evaluation or re-checking through the official website. Candidates who want to improve their scores, can use the second opportunity in June 2026.

Direct Link To Check Scorecard

Candidates can check their scorecards from the official portals given below:

Link 1: HPBosE Marksheet at ndtv.com

Link 2: HP Board Result at hpbose.org

For the first time, the board conducted live monitoring during the exam, as announced by the board officials.

The board chairman has also advised parents not to pressurise their children. The Himachal Pradesh Matric exams were conducted from March 3 to 28, 2026, in pen-and-paper mode. Earlier this month, on May 4, the board declared Class 12 results via a press conference.