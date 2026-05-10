HP Board Class 10 Result 2026 Out: Direct Link, Steps To Download Marksheet, Re-evaluation Details

HP Board Class 10 Result 2026 Out: The Himachal Pradesh board Class 10 result 2026 has been declared on the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) at hpbose.org, and is now accessible to all registered candidates through a direct result link placed on the homepage. Students can view their marksheets and download the scorecard online by entering their roll number in the designated field. Class 10 candidates can also use the direct links and official websites given below to download their HPBoSE 10th marksheets.

Students can also visit the NDTV Education Portal to avoid heavy traffic on the official website. The portal is reliable and easy to use.

HP Board Class 10 Result Direct Link

Click on the links below to download your HP board marksheets.

Link 1: HPBosE Marksheet at ndtv.com

Link 2: HP Board Result at hpbose.org

How To Download HPBoSE 10th Marksheet?

To download the marksheet, follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website, hpbose.org

Click the "HPBOSE 10th Result 2026" link

Enter your roll number exactly as it appears on the admit card

Click on 'Search'

Once the result page opens, a "Download Marksheet" or "Print" option will appear. Students should save a PDF copy of the scorecard and also take a printed hard copy for school‑level verification, scholarship applications, and admission in higher classes or colleges.

Not Satisfied With Your Marks? Here's What You Can Do

Candidates who are dissatisfied with their HPBoSE Class 10 scores, can apply for re-evaluation or re-checking of their answer sheets through the online system on the board's official website, hpbose.org. However, students must submit their re-evaluation or re-checking applications through their schools. As per board's record, the re-evaluation fee is Rs. 1000, and the re-checking fee is Rs. 800 per subject.

Candidates must have at least 20 per cent marks in the concerned subject to be eligible for re-evaluation. It is also important to note that the re-evaluation will be done only for the theory part except MCQ.