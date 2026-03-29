Bihar BSEB Class 10 Matric Result 2026: 139 Students In Top 10, Girls Dominate Rankings

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10 2026 results were declared by Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar on Sunday (March 29). Candidates can check their results by visiting the BSEB official website.

According to the board, the pass percentage is 81.79 per cent and the top 10 rank was secured by 139 students, including 57 girls who outperformed boys this year.

Two girls, Pushpanjali Kumari from Jamui and Sabreen Parveen from Vaishali, also jointly topped the exam. Both scored 492 marks (98.4 per cent).

A total of 15,10,928 students appeared for the examination, including 7,84,871 girls and 7,26,057 boys. Out of the total candidates, 12,35,743 students passed the exam. Among them, 4,43,723 students secured first division, 4,75,511 students obtained second division, and 3,03,103 students passed in third division.

The overall pass percentage stood at 81.79 per cent in 2026 and in 2025 the pass percentage was 82.11 per cent. The exams were conducted from February 17 to 25 across 1,699 centres in two shifts.

Students can check and download their results through the board's official websites - interbiharboard.com or bsebexam.com - or via the NDTV result checker.

Here's How You Can Check Your Bihar Board Class 10 Result Through NDTV

Visit the "Board Exam Results 2026" page on NDTV.

Enter your name, roll number, personal details, board, Class, stream and other details.

Click on the "Submit" button and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your result for future reference.

How To Download Bihar Board Class 10 Result Through Official Websites?