Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: Toppers To Get Rs 2 Lakh, Laptop, Scholarship And More

Bihar Board 10th Toppers 2026: The Bihar Board Class 10 result was declared on Sunday by Education Minister Sunil Kumar, with an overall pass percentage of 81.79 per cent. A total of 139 students have secured positions in the top 10 merit list and will be awarded cash prizes, laptops, and other incentives by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). The board has also doubled the prize money compared to 2025.

Out of 15,10,928 students who appeared for the examination, 12,35,743 students successfully passed.

As per the revised rewards, the first rank holders will receive Rs. 2 lakh each, while second rank holders will be awarded Rs. 1.5 lakh, and third rank holders will get Rs. 1 lakh.

Two girls, Pushpanjali Kumari from Jamui and Sabreen Parveen from Vaishali, jointly topped the exam. Both scored 492 marks (98.4 per cent).

Students securing positions from fourth to tenth rank will receive Rs. 20,000 each.

In addition to the cash rewards, all top-performing students will be given a laptop, a certificate, and a medal.

Scholarship Benefits Increased for Classes 11 and 12

Students featured in the top 10 merit list will also be eligible for the "Bihar School Examination Board Chairman Dr. Rajendra Prasad Merit Scholarship" scheme. Under this scheme, students will receive Rs. 2,000 per month for two years during Classes 11 and 12, provided they are enrolled and regularly studying in institutions recognized by the state or central government.

Alternatively, students pursuing a technical diploma course after Class 10 will also receive Rs. 2,000 per month as scholarship support until the completion of their course.

Bihar Board Class 10 139 Toppers List