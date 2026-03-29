Bihar BSEB Class 10 Result 2026: Tyre Repair Shop Owner's Daughter Sabreen Parveen Tops With 98.4%

BSEB 10th Result Topper 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10 2026 result was declared on Sunday with two students securing the top position with 98.4 per cent marks. Candidates can check their results by visiting the BSEB official website.

With 11 hours of dedicated study and unwavering determination, Sabreen Parveen topped class 10 board examination with 492 marks.

Parveen's father, Mohammad Shehzad Alam, owns an old tire shop in Rampurhat, West Bengal. Despite his limited financial means, he has ensured that his daughters receive a good education without any compromise.

Parveen is the eldest among her three sisters. From her young age, Sabreen Parveen has been a bright child. It has been said that Sabreen Parveen has been studying for 10 to 11 hours a day.

Sabreen Parveen topped class 10 board examination with 492 marks.



Parveen's father, Mohammad Shehzad Alam, owns an old tire shop in Rampurhat, West Bengal. Despite his limited financial means, he has ensured that his daughters receive a good education without any compromise. pic.twitter.com/svmznnlqmD — NDTV Education (@ndtveducation) March 29, 2026

A total of 15,10,928 students appeared for the examination, including 7,84,871 girls and 7,26,057 boys. Out of the total candidates, 12,35,743 students passed the exam. Among them, 4,43,723 students secured first division, 4,75,511 students obtained second division, and 3,03,103 students passed in third division.

According to the board, the pass percentage is 81.79 per cent, and the top 10 ranks were secured by 139 students, including 57 girls. The exams were conducted from February 17 to 25 across 1,699 centres in two shifts.