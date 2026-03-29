BSEB Board Class 10 Result: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Class 10 result today, March 29, 2026 according to BSEB Chairman, Anand Kishor. Students will be able to check and download the result on the official website of the board - results.biharboardonline.com - or through the NDTV result checker.

The result will be declared by Education Minister Sunil Kumar through a press conference at 1:15 pm.

Official Websites To Download Bihar Board 10th Result

interbiharboard.com

bsebexam.com

results.biharboardonline.com

How To Download Bihar Board Class 10 Result Through Official Websites?

Visit the official website - results.biharboardonline.com.

Click on the link for "BSEB Matric Result 2026" on the homepage.

Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number, then click on the submit button.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Students will be able to check their results via the NDTV result checker also.

Check Your Result Via NDTV Board Exam Page

Visit the "Board Exam Results 2026" page on NDTV.

Go to the Bihar Class 10 board exam page.

Enter your roll number.

Click on the "Submit" button and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your result for future reference.

Here Are The Latest Updates On Bihar Board Class 10 Result