Advertisement
2 minutes ago

BSEB Board Class 10 Result: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Class 10 result today, March 29, 2026 according to BSEB Chairman, Anand Kishor. Students will be able to check and download the result on the official website of the board - results.biharboardonline.com - or through the NDTV result checker

The result will be declared by Education Minister Sunil Kumar through a press conference at 1:15 pm.

Official Websites To Download Bihar Board 10th Result

  • interbiharboard.com
  • bsebexam.com
  • results.biharboardonline.com

How To Download Bihar Board Class 10 Result Through Official Websites?

  • Visit the official website - results.biharboardonline.com.
  • Click on the link for "BSEB Matric Result 2026" on the homepage.
  • Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number, then click on the submit button.
  • Your result will appear on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Students will be able to check their results via the NDTV result checker also.

Check Your Result Via NDTV Board Exam Page

  • Visit the "Board Exam Results 2026" page on NDTV.
  • Go to the Bihar Class 10 board exam page.
  • Enter your roll number.
  • Click on the "Submit" button and your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save your result for future reference.

Here Are The Latest Updates On Bihar Board Class 10 Result 

Mar 29, 2026 10:44 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Bihar Board 10th Result Live Updates: Official Announcement By BSEB Chairman

The result announcement was made by BSEB Chairman, Anand Kishor. 

Mar 29, 2026 10:38 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Bihar Board 10th Result Live: Result Out Today At 1:15 PM

The Education Minister Sunil Kumar will release the Bihar Matric result today at 1:15 pm along with other board officials through a press conference. 

Comments
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Bihar Board 10th Result 2026, Bihar Board Matric Result 2026, Bihar BSEB Board Class 10 Result Live
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com