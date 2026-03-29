Bihar Board Matrics Result 2026 Scrutiny: Apply Online For Rechecking At BSEB Before April 7

The Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 process includes a chance for students who are not satisfied with their marks in one or more subjects. Such students can apply for scrutiny of their answer sheets to get transparency in the evaluation system.

The application for scrutiny will start online from April 1 to 7, 2026. The application will take place through the official online platform of Bihar Board, and separate details regarding the application procedure will be announced for the ease of students.

The board has also announced that online application forms for matric special exam 2026 and compartment exam 2026 will also be available online from April 1 to 7.

It is expected that the results of the special and compartment exams conducted by the Bihar Board will be announced by May 31st, 2026. This way, the students will not be forced to lose an academic year and can continue their studies without any interruptions in the same academic session.

Through the scrutiny and compartment exams, the Bihar Board is focusing on helping the students continue their studies without interruptions.

BSEB 10th Answer Sheet Scrutiny Website To Apply

Steps to apply for scrutiny: