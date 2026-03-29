Bihar BSEB Class 10 Matric Result 2026: Official Websites, Direct Link To Download Here

Bihar BSEB Board 10th Result: The BSEB board matric (Class 10) result is scheduled to be declared today at 1:15 pm. Bihar's Education Minister Sunil Kumar along with board officials will announce the results through a press conference.

Once released, students will be able to check and download their result on the official website interbiharboard.com or via the NDTV result checker. The matric exams were held from February 17 to February 25, 2026 in two shifts- from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

What Are The Official Websites To Download BSEB 10th Result?

interbiharboard.com.

bsebexam.com.

results.biharboardonline.com.

How To Download Bihar BSEB Board 10th Result?

Check Your Result Via NDTV Board Exam Page

Visit the "Board Exam Results 2026" page on NDTV.

Go to the Bihar Class 10 board exam page.

Enter your roll number.

Click on the "Submit" button and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your result for future reference.

Download Link

Download Link 2

How To Download Bihar Board Class 10 Result Through Official Website?

Visit the official website - results.biharboardonline.com.

Click on the link for "BSEB Matric Result 2026" on the homepage.

Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number, then click on the submit button.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference

Details Mentioned on the Bihar Board 10th Marksheet

The marksheet will include the following details:

Student's name

Roll number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Internal/Practical marks

Division

Percentage/Grade

Pass/Fail status

The Class 10 board examinations were conducted from February 17 to February 25, 2026. A total of 15,12,687 students appeared for the exams across the state.

