Bihar's Mansi Kumari Ranks 9th In BSEB Class 10 Exams, Sets Sights On Fighting Corruption As An IAS Officer

BSEB 10th Result Topper 2026: Mansi Kumari from Jehanabad in Bihar secured ninth rank with 482 marks in the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10 results 2026. "My dream is to become an Indian Administrative Officer (IAS) to remove corruption from our country," Kumari told NDTV on Sunday while giving her success credit to her parents and teachers.

Kumari secured the 9th position in the state board results. She is a student at MKD High School in Bhartu, Jehanabad. Her father, who earlier worked as a driver, is a priest now.

Her family members and locals praised her success. "I will do everything for her studies in the future," said Kumari's uncle Mithlesh Upadhyay.

Kumari's success not only highlighted Jehanabad at the national level but also Bihar. Since the news of her success circulated in the area, people started gathering at her home to congratulate her. Local legislator Rituraj Kumar also visited her home to extend his wishes by offering a scarf.

Now, Kumari, who always believed that she could secure a good rank, has become an icon in her district to inspire many more young girls for studies.