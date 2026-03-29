Bihar BSEB Class 10 Result 2026: Pushpanjali Kumari Tops With 98.4%, Aspires To Become Scientist

BSEB 10th Result Topper 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10 2026 result was declared on Sunday with two students securing the top position with 98.4 per cent marks. Candidates can check their results by visiting the BSEB official website.

Pushpanjali from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV), Jamui, Bihar, scored 492 marks (98.4 per cent) in the Class 10 result.

Pushpanjali told NDTV, "When no one from my school topped in the Class 12 result declared a few days back, I felt sad because my school has been called the 'topper school'. But now, when I have topped, I am so happy that I topped from a topper's school."

Pushpanjali, who has a record of scoring good marks in her class, is the daughter of a Maths teacher, Lalmohan Sharma. She said she has an interest in science and wants to become a scientist. Apart from this, she loves dancing and painting.

A total of 15,10,928 students appeared for the examination, including 7,84,871 girls and 7,26,057 boys. Out of the total candidates, 12,35,743 students passed the exam. Among them, 4,43,723 students secured first division, 4,75,511 students obtained second division, and 3,03,103 students passed in third division.

According to the board, the pass percentage is 81.79 per cent, and the top 10 ranks were secured by 139 students, including 57 girls. The exams were conducted from February 17 to 25 across 1,699 centres in two shifts.