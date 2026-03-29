Bihar Board 10th Result To Be Declared At 1:15 PM By Education Minister, Details Here

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026: The Bihar Board Class 10 result will be released today, March 29, at 1:15 pm by Education Minister Sunil Kumar through a press conference. The announcement was officially confirmed by BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor. Students will be able to check and download their results from the official websites or through the NDTV result checker.

The topper verification process, which is conducted prior to the declaration of results, has been completed. As part of this process, several hundred top-performing students were called to the board's headquarters in Patna. These students were interviewed, their handwriting was verified, and their answer sheets were re-evaluated to ensure authenticity. The board releases the results only after this verification process is successfully concluded.

The Class 10 exams were held from February 17 to February 25, 2026 in two shifts- from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm.

Details Mentioned on the Bihar Board 10th Marksheet

The marksheet will include the following details:

Student's name

Roll number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Internal/Practical marks

Division

Percentage/Grade

Pass/Fail status

How To Download Bihar BSEB Board 10th Result?

Check Your Result Via NDTV Board Exam Page

Visit the "Board Exam Results 2026" page on NDTV.

Go to the Bihar Class 10 board exam page.

Enter your roll number.

Click on the "Submit" button and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your result for future reference.

How To Download Bihar Board Class 10 Result Through Official Website?

Visit the official website - results.biharboardonline.com.

Click on the link for "BSEB Matric Result 2026" on the homepage.

Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number, then click on the submit button.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference

Over the past four years, the results were declared on March 31 in three years and on March 29 in 2025. Based on these trends, this year's results are expected to be announced on or before March 31, 2026.