Bihar Board Matric Result 2026: BSEB 10th Results Likely This Week, Know How To Check

After releasing Class 12 results on March 23, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release Class 10 board examinations this week. Once released, students will be able to download their results from the board's official website, interbiharboard.com, or through the NDTV result checker.

The results will be announced by BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore through a press conference.

Official Websites To Check BSEB 10th Result

interbiharboard.com

bsebexam.com

results.biharboardonline.com

Steps to download result from BSEB website:

Visit the official website - results.biharboardonline.com

Click on the link for "BSEB Matric Result 2026" on the homepage.

Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number, then click on the submit button.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference

Check Your Result Via NDTV Board Exam Page