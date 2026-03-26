Bihar Board Matric Result 2026: BSEB 10th Results Likely This Week, Know How To Check

How To Check Bihar Class 10 Board Exam Results Online
- Bihar Class 10 board exam results expected to be released this week by BSEB
- Results will be announced by BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore in a press conference
- Students can download results from interbiharboard.com and other official websites
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After releasing Class 12 results on March 23, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release Class 10 board examinations this week. Once released, students will be able to download their results from the board's official website, interbiharboard.com, or through the NDTV result checker.
The results will be announced by BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore through a press conference.
Official Websites To Check BSEB 10th Result
- interbiharboard.com
- bsebexam.com
- results.biharboardonline.com
Steps to download result from BSEB website:
- Visit the official website - results.biharboardonline.com
- Click on the link for "BSEB Matric Result 2026" on the homepage.
- Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number, then click on the submit button.
- Your result will appear on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout for future reference
Check Your Result Via NDTV Board Exam Page
- Visit the "Board Exam Results 2026" page on NDTV.
- Go to the Bihar Class 10 board exam page.
- Enter your name, roll number, personal details, board, Class, stream and other details.
- Click on the "Submit" button and your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save your result for future reference.