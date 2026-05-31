"Let Them Evict Me By Force, I Won't Vacate": Rabri Devi On Bihar Residence

A fresh controversy has arisen in Bihar over a government bungalow, which former chief minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi continues to occupy, refusing to move to another house and vacate the premises now allotted to a minister in the NDA government.

The building construction department, through an order dated May 27, has allotted the 10, Circular Road bungalow, situated close to the Raj Bhavan and the Chief Minister's residence, to Dairy and Fisheries Minister Nand Kishor Ram.

Rabri Devi, who had been away on a vacation when the order was passed, flew off the handle when, upon arrival at the airport, journalists asked her about the same.

She replied, "I can see Samrat Choudhary is quite excited upon becoming the chief minister. Let his government evict me by force. I am not going to vacate the house." Notably, the house, which she has been occupying for over a decade, was allotted to her by the previous government headed by JD(U) president Nitish Kumar in her capacity as a former CM.

Rabri Devi, who is the leader of the opposition in the legislative council, was first asked by the government to move out in November last year when Nitish Kumar was still the chief minister.

The notification issued by the building construction department had, at that time, stated that 10, Circular Road was being allotted to Vijay Kumar Sinha, then a Deputy Chief Minister.

However, Sinha, a senior BJP leader, who remains in the cabinet but has lost the designation of a deputy CM, could never move to the vantage location since Rabri Devi refused to give up the bungalow.

Senior JD(U) leader Leshi Singh, the minister for building construction, said on the latest controversy that the earlier order whereby 39, Hardinge Road had been allotted to the leader of the opposition in the legislative council, still stands.

"So, Rabri Devi would do better to shift to that house," the minister said.

"We are not concerned with whether she had complied with the earlier order or not. But, the fact remains that it is the government's prerogative to allot these bungalows to a dignitary it deems proper. Any occupant cannot stake claim on a particular bungalow as a matter of right. We hope that as a former CM, Rabri Devi understands this and acts accordingly", said Singh.

Sources in the building construction department were tight-lipped on whether any eviction notice was served on the former CM, following her refusal to give up the bungalow despite an official notification.

Rabri Devi, whose husband is the party's founding president, loves to remind Choudhary, the first BJP leader to head a government in Bihar, that he had served in her cabinet.

She has been sharing the bungalow with her husband, whom she had succeeded as the chief minister in 1997, and the sprawling premises has been serving as the opposition party's veritable camp office.

Their younger son Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD's working president, also spends most of his time at 10, Circular Road, despite occupying 1, Polo Road in his capacity as the leader of the opposition in the assembly.

Meanwhile, pressure seemed to be mounting on the proverbial first family of the RJD to give up the bungalow, where a huge contingent of police personnel has been deployed.

On Saturday afternoon, Annu Kumari, the Deputy Superintendent of Police in charge of the area, was seen entering the house, apparently with directions from the government to make the 67-year-old opposition leader see reason.

However, the deputy SP's visit seems to have cut no ice as she was seen, minutes later, making a hasty exit, refusing to take questions from the posse of journalists outside.

RJD spokesperson Chittaranjan Gagan issued an angry statement, accusing the ruling NDA of meting out a "spiteful treatment to the opposition".

"Why is the government adamant on making our leaders vacate a house that they have been occupying for 20 years? Let this government not talk about rules. These are bent whenever it suits the ruling dispensation", said Gagan.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)