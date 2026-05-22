A Death Threat In Court, Then 2 Murders Within 2 Hours In Bihar

An old feud took a bloody turn, leaving two members of a family dead in Bihar's Nawada district. Just two hours after issuing a threat within the court premises to "kill two people within two days", members of the accused's family launched a daylight attack on their neighbour - specifically, a maternal uncle and his nephew. Both victims were brutally murdered after being repeatedly stabbed, while several individuals who attempted to intervene sustained critical injuries.

Tensions had been simmering between the two families for the past six months over issues involving harassment, physical altercations, and land disputes. The matter had reached the local police station, and cases had been registered against both parties.

On Monday, Fahim Mallick, a member of the accused's faction, appeared in court seeking bail in an old case related to the feud. However, the court rejected his appeal. Following his detention Mallick and his relatives were consumed by rage. "Within two days, two people will be killed in your house," they warned on the court premises.

Mohammad Anwar Hussain, a family member of the victims, said that upon returning from court, members of the accused's faction were prepared to launch an attack and that the accused, Mohammad Imtiaz and Istekhar, were already armed with weapons.

As soon as the victims, identified as 22-year-old Mohammad Kashif and 21-year-old Mohammad Ahmed, arrived at the scene, a frenzied assault was unleashed upon them. The victims' family further alleged that Istekhar's mother retrieved the weapons from the house and handed them over, following which the two victims were subjected to a brutal attack. Multiple deep wounds were found across their bodies. Several other individuals who intervened during the attack also sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Following the incident, a heavy police contingent has been deployed in the village. A forensic team has collected several crucial pieces of evidence from the site, and police officials have camped in the village to maintain a close watch on the situation.

One of the accused surrendered on Monday and was subsequently sent to judicial custody, while continuous raids are being conducted to arrest all the accused involved in the case.

(With inputs from Ashok Priyadarshi)