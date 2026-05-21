Woman, Teen Son Stabbed To Death In Delhi, Robbery Suspected: Cops

A 38-year-old woman and her teenage son were stabbed to death inside their house in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area in the early hours of Thursday, with robbery likely the motive, police said.

The victims were identified as Sharda Sahu, a homemaker, and her son, a 13-year-old class 7 student.

According to the police, a call about the killings was received at 1.11 am.

The police learnt that complainant Vishnu Sahu, a fruit and vegetable vendor in weekly markets, had returned home around 12.30 am and found the front door latched from outside, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

After entering the house, he discovered the bodies of his wife and son with multiple stab injuries, the officer said.

The police found some cash and jewellery missing from almirahs, indicating a robbery was the motive behind the killings.

A crime team and forensic science laboratory (FSL) team were called to examine the spot and collect evidence, the officer said.

The police have filed a case of murder and burglary and formed multiple teams to crack the case.

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