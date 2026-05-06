'Killed, Buried Wife And Daughter': Gujarat Man Dies By Suicide, Leaves Note

A suicide at a hospital in Gujarat's Vadnagar has uncovered a chilling double murder that had remained hidden for six months.

Girish Parmar died after jumping from the fourth floor of a civil hospital.

At first, police believed they were dealing with a straightforward suicide case. But a note recovered after his death changed the direction of the investigation completely.

In the note, Girish allegedly confessed to killing his wife, Priyanka and their young daughter, Pari, before burying their bodies inside his home.

Suicide Note Uncovers Hidden Crime

Police said the note detailed how he had murdered both his wife and daughter months earlier and concealed their bodies inside the family home.

The revelation prompted investigators to reopen inquiries linked to the disappearance of Priyanka and the child.

Police said Girish and Priyanka had married four years ago in a love marriage. The couple had twin daughters.

However, tensions reportedly grew within the family after the marriage. Police said the disputes became increasingly serious over time.

Around six months ago, Priyanka and one of the daughters, Pari, suddenly disappeared. Family members repeatedly questioned Girish about their whereabouts.

Girish allegedly told Priyanka's grandfather, Ramanbhai, that she had left the house and would return soon.

As months passed without any contact from Priyanka, suspicion within the family deepened.

Ramanbhai eventually filed a missing person complaint at Vadnagar Police Station. Police then widened the investigation and began questioning members of Girish's family.

Police believe Girish feared arrest as scrutiny around the disappearance increased.

Shortly afterwards, he died by suicide at the hospital.

Skeletons Found Buried Inside House

Following the alleged confession, police teams, along with local administrative officials, carried out excavation work inside the residence.

Excavation work was carried out inside the house.

During the search, officials recovered skeletal remains believed to be those of Priyanka and her daughter.

Police suspect the bodies had been buried there for nearly six months.

Vadnagar police have taken custody of the skeletal remains and sent them for forensic examination.

Further legal proceedings are underway.