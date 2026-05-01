Kerala Man Kills Brother, Then Mother Who Witnessed It, Buries Bodies In House

In Kerala's Idukki district, a 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother and brother and burying their bodies in the family compound. The alleged murders came to light after an autorickshaw driver noticed a change in the Ponnoottil family's routine and alerted the daughter of the family.

2 Murders In A Night

Saji, 45, allegedly hit his brother, Reji, before strangling him to death. The initial investigation suggests that the attack followed an argument after Reji returned home drunk.

Saji allegedly struck Reji repeatedly on the face and hands and strangled him with a towel after he lost consciousness.

Their mother, Marykutty, was also killed for being a witness to the incident, police said. Saji is said to have repeatedly struck her on the face before smothering her.

The accused hid the bodies for two days before burying them inside the house. According to the police, Saji acted alone and there were no accomplices.

Murder Likely Over Property

The motive, according to investigators, centered on a dispute over the division of roughly one acre of family land. Police said both brothers wanted control of the property. Saji was also planning to get married and believed his brother was obstructing those plans.

Police also said Reji had allegedly taunted Saji over paternity issues, which may have deepened tensions within the household. After the killings, Saji allegedly gave contradictory explanations to neighbours and relatives about the whereabouts of Marykutty and Reji.

When Autorickshaw Driver Sounded Alarm

An autorickshaw driver, who regularly took Marykutty to the hospital, became suspicious after noticing that Saji had begun doing tasks usually handled by Reji. He informed Reji's sister, Sini, who lives in Anakkara.

Sini lodged a police complaint, stating her mother and brother had been missing for nearly a month and her brother, Saji, had been giving excuses about their disappearance.

Villagers reported seeing Marykutty before the Kerala Assembly elections on April 9. Only Saji showed up at the polling booth to cast his vote.

The exact date of the murder is unclear but the police suspect it took place days before the elections.

Police Investigation So Far

When police reached the Ponnoottil house on Monday morning, they found human remains. Investigators claimed that Saji fled upon seeing the police team, further raising suspicion. Upon searching, the two bodies were recovered.

Forensic examination of the recovered remains is underway to confirm their identities. Police said efforts are underway to establish the full timeline of the crime. The investigation is ongoing.

Saji, who was arrested on Tuesday, continues to be in judicial custody.

Police have also reopened another case - the disappearance of Saji's father, Mathew, in 2018. Investigators are examining whether there could be any connection between that case and the present murders.