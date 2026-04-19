UP Man Slits Twin Daughters' Throats, Then Tells Cops He Murdered Them

In a harrowing incident in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, a 48-year-old man has allegedly killed his 11-year-old twin daughters by slitting their throats with a sharp-edged weapon at his flat early Sunday.

The accused, Shashi Ranjan Mishra, a medical representative, then called the police and informed them that he had murdered his daughters.

A resident of Bihar, he lived with his wife, Reshma, their twin daughters -- Riddhi and Siddhi -- and six-year-old son.

According to the police, he suspected his wife had an affair and often used to tell her that she should live with their son, and he would take care of their daughters.

Reshma said that Shashi was suffering from depression and had put multiple CCTV cameras inside their home. She alleged that Shashi would also not let her enter their daughters' rooms.

She said that after having dinner on Saturday, Shashi took the girls to bed. She said that around 2:30 AM, he had taken one of the daughters to the washroom, following which they returned to the room, and lights were switched off.

Two hours later, he called the police at their emergency response service number and reported that he had murdered them.

Upon reaching the flat, the police found both girls lying in a pool of blood with their throats slit, while Shashi was present inside.

Reshma, who is from West Bengal, met Shashi while working at a beauty parlour in Kanpur. They got married in 2014.

"The father has been arrested, and the case is being thoroughly investigated," Deputy Commissioner of Police Deependra Nath Chaudhary told reporters.

दिनांक 19.04.2026 को प्रातः लगभग 04:30 बजे यूपी-112 के माध्यम से सूचना प्राप्त हुई कि थाना नौबस्ता क्षेत्रान्तर्गत त्रिमूर्ति अपार्टमेंट में एक पिता द्वारा अपनी दो नाबालिग जुड़वा पुत्रियों उम्र करीब (11 वर्ष) की गला काटकर हत्या कर दी गई है।

सूचना प्राप्त होते ही पुलिस के वरिष्ठ… pic.twitter.com/C9JHmqhYLR — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) April 19, 2026

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, he said.

(With inputs from Arun Agrawal)