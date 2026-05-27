UP Woman, Lover' Tie Her Husband To Cot, Setting Him Ablaze

Police have arrested a woman and her ‘lover' for allegedly tying her husband to a cot and setting him on fire after a confrontation over their illicit relationship, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on May 21 at Rehra village in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district, where 28-year-old Lalji Gautam sustained severe burn injuries. Gautam is undergoing treatment at a medical college in Basti where his condition remains critical, police said.

According to police sources, Lalji Gautam married Pooja Gautam around eight years ago. The couple has two children aged seven and four.

The investigation revealed that Pooja was in a relationship with Firoz, who had been visiting the woman's house for nearly two years posing as her brother-in-law to avoid suspicion, sources said.

Tension escalated on May 21 after Lalji Gautam allegedly found that Firoz was not related to Pooja. When he was asleep at night, Pooja and Firoz allegedly tied Lalji Gautam to a cot, poured a flammable substance on him, and set him ablaze, police said.

Hearing his screams, Lalji Gautam's family members rushed to the spot and doused the flames, but by then he had suffered serious burn injuries, they said.

Circle Officer Brijesh Kumar Verma said a case has been registered against Pooja and Firoz under the relevant sections of BNS based on a complaint filed by Lalji Gautam's father, Ghammal Prasad.

Both the accused were arrested from a local bus stop on Tuesday and later sent to judicial custody, the officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)