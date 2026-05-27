'Lucknow Woman's Dowry Death Was 6 Months In Making,' Family Details Torture

'Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava' (May you always remain blessed with good fortune) read the Mehendi (henna) on 26-year-old Shweta's hand. What was meant to be a happy start to her marital life turned into a countdown to her final day. Shweta Singh was found hanging at her marital home in Lucknow on Monday (May 25), six months after her marriage. The woman's family has levelled dowry harassment allegations against her in-laws, calling it a "pre-planned murder."

According to Shweta's father, Umesh Kumar Singh, he spent 'far beyond his financial means' on his daughter's wedding, who was allegedly killed 'over a Scorpio car.'

Demands For Rs 10 Lakh, Scorpio

Shweta Singh married Bhupendra Singh on November 22, 2025, and the harassment began from the wedding day itself, the family has alleged. According to Shweta's two sisters -- Komal and Jyoti -- the groom and his father demanded Rs 10 lakh and a Scorpio car at the time of vidaayi (farewell), forcing their father to fall on his knees, and hold Bhupendra's feet with folded hands.

Bhupendra did not utter a word, and instead dragged Shweta to the car, without letting her say a proper goodbye to the family, the two sisters alleged.

Repeated Torture, Mental Harassment

Shweta was mentally tortured on a daily basis, Umesh Kumar Singh claimed. Her mother-in-law is said to have involved her own relatives in taunting Shweta, which left the woman severely distressed.

Shweta's sister-in-law, who lives in Noida, is said to have significant influence and interference in household decisions. She would allegedly use abusive language against Shweta and her family and share these insults on social media.

Forced To Quit Job, Made Homemaker

Shweta, who worked in the debit card department at HDFC bank, was allegedly forced to quit her job soon after the marriage was finalised. She was allegedly given false assurances that she could return to work a few months after the marriage. However, Bhupendra's family wanted Shweta to be a homemaker, and this allegedly led to frequent disputes.

Barred From Meeting Family, 24-Hour Surveillance

The 26-year-old was barred from meeting her family, Komal said. Bhupendra would not let Shweta speak to her family and kept her under constant surveillance. In case Shweta visited her ailing mother, her husband would create chaos.

Bhupendra's goal was to isolate Shweta, her sister claimed.

Police Investigation So Far

According to police complaint, Shweta spoke to her father nearly two hours before the news of her death came and her sister an hour before. At that time, the family did not sense any change in her behaviour.

By the time Shweta's family arrived at her marital home, the in-laws had already taken her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Shweta's family has filed a case with the Lucknow Police, accusing the Singhs of a "pre-planned murder" of their daughter. The police have arrested the accused husband and his father, Kaushlendra Singh, and are interrogating them.

The accused include Bhupendra Singh, his mother, his father, his brother, his brother's wife, and his sister. They face charges under Section 80 (dowry death) and Section 85 (cruelty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

The post-mortem report has confirmed Shweta died by hanging.

(With inputs from Vivek Shahi)