6 Months Into Marriage, Lucknow Woman Found Dead After Dowry Harassment

A 26-year-old woman in Lucknow died by suicide on Monday, barely six months after her marriage, with her family accusing her husband and in-laws of sustained dowry harassment that drove her to take her own life.

Shweta Singh was found hanging at her in-laws' residence in Lucknow's Thakurganj area. Her family has alleged that she faced repeated demands for dowry, including pressure for a four-wheeler, and that her in-laws murdered her before staging the scene to look like suicide.

Shweta had married Bhupendra Singh, also known as Shubham Singh, on November 22, 2025. According to her father, Umesh Kumar Singh, the harassment began soon after the wedding. He claims her husband mentally tortured her on a daily basis. Her mother-in-law is said to have involved her own relatives in taunting Shweta, which left the young woman severely distressed.

Police registered a case on Tuesday following a complaint lodged by Umesh Kumar Singh.

The accused include Bhupendra Singh, his mother, his father, his brother, his brother's wife, and his sister. They face charges under Section 80 (dowry death) and Section 85 (cruelty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Thakurganj Station House Officer Omveer Singh Chauhan said Shweta's in-laws took her to hospital after she was found hanging, where doctors declared her dead.

The accused are currently on the run, and police have launched raids to trace them.

A senior police officer stated that further action will depend on the post-mortem report. Shweta's body has been sent for autopsy.

Her parents have levelled allegations of murder and dowry harassment against the entire family of her husband.

(With inputs from Vivek Shahi)