Peter Phillips Wedding Excludes Prince Harry As Family Tensions Resurface

A royal wedding is set to take place soon. Peter Phillips is prepared to marry Harriet Sperling. Unlike many royal celebrations known for their large and formal gatherings, this ceremony is expected to be more private. Several senior royals are expected to attend the wedding, including Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

However, Prince Harry will not be attending the wedding. Royal commentator Emily Nash explained that Peter Phillips and Prince Harry have reportedly not been in contact for several years, which led to a natural distancing.

Speaking with Page Six, Nash explained, “I think it comes down to interpersonal relationships, doesn't it? What we were told was that Peter hadn't spoken to Harry for the last few years. And so it sort of has been a natural cooling off and he wasn't invited as a result. [Peter is] very loyal, he's very protective.

“He's been a very good sounding board to his cousin over the years. So it absolutely makes sense that I think had both Wales brothers been there, it would have put a completely different slant on the whole event. And that's not what you want on what should be the happiest day of your life.”

“Peter was positioned between the two warring brothers. He was sort of put right in the middle of them as the older cousin and that must have been a really difficult moment for him. Of course, a lot of water has gone under the bridge since then.

“If that had been the case, that would have become the absolute focal point for Peter and Harriet's special day, and there have been enough distractions, I think, from the good things about the royal family over the past year. Hopefully, they can just have this one day to come together and celebrate someone's happy news for a change.”

Emily Nash said that Prince Harry's book and Netflix series, which shared private details about the royal family, also widened the gulf between him and Peter Phillips. She believed it was a wise decision for Harry not to attend the wedding, as his presence could draw attention away from the couple's special day. She explained that the wedding should remain focused on Peter and Harriet rather than past family issues.

The expert also believes it will still be interesting to see how different members of the family interact during the gathering. Nash also said that Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew are not expected to be present. According to her, the past year has been very hard for both of them because of personal problems that have also affected how they are viewed within the royal family.

Along with Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children, Emily Nash believes that King Charles is also expected to attend. Zara Tindall and her husband Mike are confirmed to be present, along with other close family members.

From the bride's side, Harriet Sperling's daughter, Georgina, from her previous marriage, is also expected to attend. Overall, the guest list includes only close family members from both sides.