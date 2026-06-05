Bihar Government Withdraws Z-Plus Security Of Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi

The Bihar government has withdrawn the top-category Z-plus security cover of RJD leaders Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi, following a review of the protection provided to VIPs in the state, officials said.

The Y-category security cover provided to Tej Pratap, chief of the Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) and the elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav, has also been withdrawn, they said.

According to a notification issued late on Thursday, former chief ministers Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi will now be provided security cover by the Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP).

The decision was taken after the department reviewed the security of various VIP protectees in the state, an official said.

“The Z-plus security comprises a dedicated team of trained personnel equipped with advanced arms,” he said.

The current security arrangement of the two RJD leaders feature two to eight house guards from the BSAP, two bodyguards from the Patna District Force, and a pilot and bulletproof car, he said.

The Bihar government has retained the Y-plus security cover provided to Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, the official said.

The notification added that the existing security arrangements for Lalu Yadav's eldest daughter and MP Misa Bharti and Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav will remain.

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