Video: RJD Leader Calls Lalu Yadav "Nelson Mandela," Falls Off JCB Digger

A local Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader from Vaishali, Bihar has made headlines yet again after a dramatic birthday stunt went completely wrong in the rain. Kedar Yadav, a party leader from the Vaishali district known for pulling bizarre stunts to stay in the media spotlight, fell from a JCB digger while celebrating the 79th birthday of party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Mr Yadav has a long history of unusual antics to grab public attention, having previously been spotted riding buffaloes, climbing trees and riding on local rickshaws. This year, he decided to take his birthday celebrations to a whole new level.

He initially began the day by climbing a tree to cut a birthday cake. When that failed to gain enough attention, he brought in a JCB excavator. Despite heavy rain, the politician climbed onto the machinery to cut the cake in mid-air.



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However, his stunt took an embarrassing turn when he slipped on the wet surface and fell heavily from the vehicle, straight into the mud. Observers noted that the fall seemed to perfectly serve his goal of staying in the news.

Despite the chaotic accident, Mr Yadav successfully hosted the cake-cutting event in the Bhagwanpur area to mark the RJD leader's birthday and pray for his long life.

Speaking to the media after the event, Mr Yadav praised the party chief, comparing him to international icons. He called Lalu Yadav the "Nelson Mandela of India" and described him as a god for the poor, which is why he wanted to celebrate the occasion with such joy.