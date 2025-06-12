As Lalu Prasad Yadav Turns 78, Son Tej Pratap Sends Birthday Wishes

As Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) National President Lalu Prasad Yadav turned 78 on Wednesday, a stream of well-wishers - party workers, supporters, and leaders - flocked to the 10 Circular Road residence of Rabri Devi to wish him on his birthday.

While many greeted the veteran leader in person with gifts and warm messages, others flooded social media with prayers for his health and longevity.

However, all eyes were on Lalu's elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, who remained conspicuously silent throughout the day - until late evening, when he finally broke his silence on social media.

At around 5 p.m., Tej Pratap posted a heartfelt birthday message on the social media platform X.

Wishing a very happy birthday to the people's leader, the voice of the poor, my guiding light — Shri @laluprasadrjd ji.



You're not just my father, you are a movement that inspires justice, courage, and change.



Carrying forward your ideology is not just my responsibility, it is… pic.twitter.com/Slg7DqBJS4 — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) June 11, 2025

"Heartiest birthday wishes to the leader of the people, voice of the poor, my guide Lalu Prasad. You are not just my father, but you are a movement that inspires justice, courage, and change. Taking your ideology forward is not only my responsibility but my religion," Tej Pratap posted.

The timing and tone of the message were closely watched, especially amid the strained relationship between father and son.

Lalu Yadav is reportedly upset with Tej Pratap over the controversial Anushka Yadav episode, which led to the latter's six-year expulsion from the RJD and his exclusion from the family. Since then, the two have not met publicly.

Sources close to the family indicate that Lalu Yadav appeared visibly disappointed during the day, possibly due to Tej Pratap's absence - a sentiment evident on his face as numerous guests came and went without any sign of his elder son.

Just a day before the birthday, Tej Pratap shared a symbolic message on Instagram, posting a picture of himself gazing at a photograph of his father with the caption: "The darker the darkness, the closer the morning."

His message on Wednesday, while emotionally resonant, did little to dispel the public perception of a deep rift within the political family.

As the RJD gears up for the coming Bihar Assembly elections, the strained personal ties between Lalu Prasad and Tej Pratap could have wider implications - both politically and emotionally - for the party.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)