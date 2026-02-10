Tej Pratap Yadav Offers Rs 11 Lakh To Rajpal Yadav Amid Rs 9-Crore Cheque-Bounce Case

Politician Tej Pratap Yadav has stepped forward to support actor Rajpal Yadav in his time of legal and financial distress.

Tej Pratap Yadav Extends Financial Support To Rajpal Yadav's Family

Tej Pratap Yadav announced that he will give Rs 11 lakh to actor Rajpal Yadav's family.

He wrote on X, "I received information about the anguish felt by the family of the honourable Rajpal Yadav ji through the post by my elder brother, Rao Inderjit Singh. In this extremely difficult time, my entire JJD (Jan Shakti Janata Dal) family and I stand in complete empathy and solidarity with their grieving family."

"With a spirit of human compassion and support, on behalf of the JJD family, I am providing financial assistance of Rs 11,00,000 to their family," the politician concluded.

मुझे अभी मेरे बड़े भाई राव इंदरजीत यादव जी की पोस्ट के माध्यम से माननीय राजपाल यादव जी के परिवार की पीड़ा के विषय में जानकारी प्राप्त हुई।

इस अत्यंत कठिन समय में मैं और मेरा पूरा JJD (जन शक्ति जनता दल) परिवार, उनके शोकाकुल परिवार के साथ पूरी संवेदना और मजबूती से खड़ा है।



मानवीय… pic.twitter.com/IG4iblPRRq — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) February 10, 2026

Earlier, actor Sonu Sood had also come forward in support of Rajpal Yadav. He announced on X that he would offer the actor a role along with a signing amount.

Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us..producers, directors,… — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 10, 2026

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee, who has known Rajpal Yadav for over two decades, told NDTV, "I've known Rajpal Yadav for the past 20-25 years... He never had any intention of wronging anyone... Very few people in the film industry are fully proficient in paperwork... He is still working and earning gradually, but paying such a large amount at once is not easy for him."

About Rajpal Yadav's Case

Rajpal Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail on February 5, 2026, after the Delhi High Court rejected his last-minute plea seeking more time in a cheque bounce and loan default case. The court ordered him to serve a six-month sentence, citing repeated violations of its directions.

The case dates back to 2010 and is linked to unpaid dues that reportedly rose to nearly Rs 9 crore following the failure of his production venture Ata Pata Laapata. What began as a business setback gradually turned into a prolonged legal battle, ultimately leading to his imprisonment despite multiple opportunities for settlement.

ALSO READ: Why Is Rajpal Yadav In Tihar Jail? Rs 9-Crore Cheque-Bounce Case Explained