"Don't Do Petty Things": Tej Pratap Yadav Denies Bungalow Amenities Claim

Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav has strongly refuted the allegations made by Bihar minister Lakhendra Paswan regarding missing amenities from the government residence at 26 M, Strand Road, Patna, calling the claims completely baseless.

Tej Pratap categorically stated that the air conditioners, fans, bulbs, and other amenities used during his stay were purchased with his personal funds, leaving no question of removing government property.

"We don't do such petty things. When I was allotted the bungalow as an MLA, there was nothing inside. I brought everything at my own expense," he said.

Taking a dig at Lakhendra Paswan, Tej Pratap said the minister's intelligence has failed and accused him of making false allegations merely to gain media attention.

"He has just become a minister and thinks he has found paradise. He should show restraint and not misuse power," Yadav said, adding sarcastically, "We even invited him for Dahi Chura, but he didn't come-he must be very busy, like PM Narendra Modi."

Tej Pratap further claimed that the bungalow was in a dilapidated condition when he moved in.

"That house was like hell. I turned it into paradise with my own money. It's a British-era building, and even the roof used to leak," he said.

Questioning the allegations, he asked why the Building Construction Department or the junior engineer (JE) never issued any notice if government items had indeed been removed.

"If so much material was taken, why was no notice served? All the items belonged to me," he asserted.

He accused the minister of ignoring serious issues facing Bihar.

"Crime has increased to an unimaginable level. Look at what happened in the NEET student case. Instead of worrying about justice, the minister is busy asking who took bulbs and fans. This is all for TRP," Tej Pratap said, also claiming that Paswan doesn't even have 10 supporters and is creating controversy unnecessarily.

Commenting on Pakistan's reported refusal to play India in the T20 World Cup, Tej Pratap said Pakistan is afraid of India.

"Not just Pakistan, many countries are afraid of India today. Pakistan knew it would lose, so it backed out," he claimed.

Reacting to the Union Budget 2026, Tej Pratap said the central government must have prepared it thoughtfully, but added that any shortcomings should be rectified.

On the NEET aspirant death case, he said the CBI probe should have been ordered much earlier.

"The delay raises questions, but now the truth will come out through the investigation," he added.

