On A Freezing Sankranti, Dahi Chuda Flavoured With Politics In Bihar

Dahi Chura feasts have become the flavour of the season in Bihar as the Makar Sankranti week is progressing. It is powering politics also, extending all the way from Patna to Delhi.

Political parties are hosting Dahi Chuda feasts at their offices, and prominent leaders at their homes.

In Delhi, a Dahi Chuda feast was held at the home of BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh on January 14, Chirag Paswan hosted a feast in Patna the next day and one is due in Delhi the day after.

The most talked-about Dahi Chuda feast so far, however, has been Tej Pratap Yadav's.

Lalu Yadav had expelled his eldest son from his home and party last year. But Tej Pratap invited not just his father, but also brother Tejashwi and several NDA leaders to the Dahi Chuda feast.

Lalu Yadav attended, signalling a rapproachement, sparking much speculation about whether the family would reunite politically too. Tejashwi, however, skipped the occasion, raising questions about how amenable he is to the idea.

A Dahi Chura feast was also organised at the Congress party office, but none of the six party MLAs attended. It was officially said that all these MLAs were busy in their respective constituencies.

There is, however, speculation whether all six Congress MLAs are joining the JDU.

Of the 202 NDA MLAs in the Bihar Assembly, the BJP has 89 MLAs and the JDU has 85. If the six Congress MLAs switch sides, the JDU will have 91 MLAs and will become the largest party.

Another news making the rounds in Bihar is related to Upendra Kushwaha's party. Recently, Upendra Kushwaha hosted a Litti Chokha feast, from which three of his MLAs were absent. The fourth MLA is Kushwaha's wife.

Three MLAs from Upendra Kushwaha's party are upset that he appointed his son, who is not an MLA, as a minister.

Now, Kushwaha's priority is to get his son elected as an MLA, and the rebellion within his party is making it increasingly difficult for him to be re-elected to the Rajya Sabha.

Kushwaha's Rajya Sabha term ends this July.

There is widespread talk in Patna that three of Upendra Kushwaha's MLAs are in contact with the BJP. If they change sides, the BJP will have the support of 92 MLAs and will once again become the largest party in the Bihar Assembly.