Bihar Board Exams 2026: Class 12 Answer Key Out, Download And Raise Objections Here

Bihar Class 12 Board Exam Answer Key: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the answer key for the objective-type questions of the intermediate annual or Class 12 2026 examination. Students can raise objections against the answer keys which then will be reviewed by the board. You can check and download the answer key on the official websites biharboardonline.com and objection.biharboardonline.com.

This year, 50 per cent of the marks were based on objective-type questions in Class 12 examination.

The facility to challenge the answer key will remain active till March 6, 2026, up to 5 pm. After this period, the board will not consider any objections.

BSEB Bihar Board Exams 2026: How To download Bihar Board Class 12 answer keys

Visit the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, head over to the Class 12 section and then click on the answer key link. Download and save it for future reference.

How To Raise Objections Against The Answer Key?

Visit the official objection portal objection.biharboardonline.com and then click on the Register Objection Regarding Answer Key Inter Exam 2026 link. Then, click Higher Secondary [Inter], enter your roll codes and roll numbers on the designated fields. Submit the objections.

The answer key contains the correct responses to the objective-type questions of all subjects, prepared by subject experts. It lists the question IDs along with the corresponding correct option IDs for every shift of the Class 12 2026 examination.

The Class 12 board exams were conducted between February 2 and February 13. Around 13.18 lakh students had appeared for the Bihar exams across 1,762 centres in the state.