13 Children Found In 'Zombie' State After Eating 'Mushroom-Laced Edibles' At Camp In New Jersey

More than a dozen children fell ill after eating chocolate suspected to be infused with 'hallucinogenic mushrooms' at a New Jersey summer camp, leaving them in a "zombie-like" state, the New York Post reported. The affected campers were aged between 10 and 13.

The incident took place at a YMCA day camp situated on North Arlington Avenue in East Orange, New Jersey. Emergency services and local law enforcement were dispatched to the scene shortly after 11:00 am (local time) following reports that multiple children were in severe physical distress.

"When I arrived, there were 13 children; they looked like zombies," Cynthia Cunningham, the mother of a 12-year-old child who was hospitalized, told ABC7, explaining that the children appeared unresponsive and detached. "It was sad, really sad. This shouldn't happen."

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According to local authorities and emergency responders, the issues began when a young camper complained of feeling unwell shortly after consuming a piece of chocolate handed out by another child. Within minutes, 12 additional campers began exhibiting similar, unnerving symptoms.

While most campers were stabilised on-site, at least one was transferred to University Hospital as a precautionary measure due to a pre-existing health condition.

"This incident is deeply concerning, particularly because it involves the safety and well-being of children," East Orange Police Chief Phyllis Bindi said in a statement to ABC7.

“The East Orange Police Department takes incidents involving suspected controlled substances extremely seriously. Our detectives are conducting a thorough investigation to determine exactly what occurred, how these suspected edibles came into the possession of a juvenile, and whether any criminal offenses were committed."

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Investigators are issuing an urgent reminder to parents and guardians to speak with their children about the severe dangers of accepting unverified food, candy, or snacks from peers or unknown sources.

In an official response, the YMCA told ABC7: "When staff noticed campers having an adverse reaction to the substance, we immediately enacted our emergency protocols, contacting emergency services, parents, and the police."