Watch: On 78th Birthday, Lalu Yadav Cuts 78 kg Laddoo With Sword

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrated his 78th birthday at his Patna residence on Wednesday. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo cut a 78-kg cake made entirely of laddoos with a sword, as party workers gathered in large numbers to extend their wishes.

A video of the celebration where Mr Yadav is seen assisted by his supporters while cutting the massive cake has gone viral on social media. The chants of "Lalu Yadav Zindabad" echo in the background.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended heartfelt wishes to Mr Yadav on his birthday. On X, Mr Gandhi described their relationship as one that went beyond politics.

He wrote, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to Bihar's former Chief Minister and RJD President, Lalu Prasad Yadav Ji," adding, "The bond between us has never been limited to just politics-it has been a deep human connection, rooted in shared values and the struggle for social justice."

Mr Gandhi further praised him for standing strong for the weaker sections of society even when he was facing problems in his own life. He wrote, "Your life has been full of struggles, yet you have always raised the voice of those who are often ignored, with strength and courage."

He concluded the post by wishing him good health and long life.

Mr Yadav's elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, who was expelled from the party for six years, also extended birthday wishes to his father. He shared a photo of himself hugging a sketch portrait of Lalu Yadav painted on a wall. "The darker the night, the closer the morning will be," he said.

His expulsion came after a social media post in which Tej Pratap Yadav, despite being legally married, claimed that he had been in a 12-year relationship went viral. He later deleted the post, claiming the account had been hacked.

On May 25, his father decided to remove him from the party and expel him from the family.

He said, "Whoever wants to keep in touch with him can decide independently. I have always advocated decorum in public life. The obedient members of the family have followed this."