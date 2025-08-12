"Step Back On Humane Policy": Rahul Gandhi On Supreme Court's Stray Dog Order

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the Supreme Court's order to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR localities, calling it a "step back from decades of humane policy". Mr Gandhi voiced for the "voiceless souls", saying that the move is "cruel", which "strips people of compassion".

"The SC's directive to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR is a step back from decades of humane, science-backed policy. These voiceless souls are not "problems" to be erased. Shelters, sterilisation, vaccination & community care can keep streets safe - without cruelty. Blanket removals are cruel, shortsighted, and strip us of compassion," the Congress leader wrote in a post on X.

He added, "We can ensure public safety and animal welfare go hand in hand."

The Congress leader and his family have been known for their love for dogs. His pet dog 'Pidi' had become an internet sensation after he had introduced him in a tweet in 2017. Last year, a picture of Mr Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's dog had gone viral. In 2023, Mr Gandhi had gifted his mother and ex-Congress chief Sonia Gandhi a pet dog named 'Noorie'.

Mr Gandhi's remarks came a day after the top court ruled that all stray dogs in the national capital and adjoining regions must be shifted away from residential localities to shelters in view of the rising cases of dog bites leading to rabies deaths. According to the court, the dog shelters must have professionals who can tackle dogs, carry out sterilisation and immunisation, and not let the canines out. The court also warned that any organisation blocking it will face the "strictest action".

The bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan, during the hearing, also refused to consider petitions from dog lovers or any other party against the issue.

"We are not doing this for us, it is for the public interest. So, no sentiments of any nature should be involved. Action should be taken at the earliest. Pick up dogs from all localities and shift them to shelters. For the time being, forget the rules," the bench said.

Following the order, the Delhi government ordered civic authorities spanning the national capital, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram to immediately build dog shelters, move stray dogs, and update the court.